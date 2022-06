On the morning of June 25, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Mykolaiv. Allegedly, missile launches were carried out from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was stated by the head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the Operational Command South, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"The south, together with all of Ukraine, was under pressure from air alerts. A massive missile attack was also carried out on Mykolaiv in the morning. Now the extent of the destruction and the presence of victims are being specified, but we already know that the port infrastructure, residential areas and recreation areas of civilians have been attacked" she said.

She stressed that, according to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by Oniks-type missiles from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Recall that this morning the invaders launched a missile attack on Lviv region.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Russian occupying forces have so much artillery and ammunition for it that every hour they rain down on the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine up to a thousand shells.

Besides, in Luhansk region, the invaders stormed Lysychansk, entering the city from the south. They also attacked from the air. Civilian casualties are reported.