Croatia is ready to contribute to the diversification of fuel supplies to Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, during the working visit of Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolesnik to Croatia, agreements were reached on cooperation with the Croatian side in diversifying fuel supplies to Ukraine.

"Diversification of fuel sources and routes of its delivery is a guarantee of the country's independence and a guarantee of obtaining a strategically important resource of alternative origin from different producers. We have support in this matter from our Croatian colleagues," Kolesnik said.

According to the statement, during the visit, Kolesnik held meetings, in particular, with State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Croatia Ivo Milatic, Chairman of the Board of Jadranski naftovod (JANAF) Stjepan Adanic and Chairman of the Board of the leading Croatian oil company INA Sandor Fasimon.

The meetings also discussed issues of strengthening energy security, cooperation in ensuring the proper functioning of the Ukrainian energy sector in the conditions of war, as well as the possibility of gas transit from the Croatian LNG terminal.

JANAF is a Croatian company that manages an oil pipeline and storage system for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products, the company supplies raw materials to refineries in six countries in Southeast and Central Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov predicts the stabilization of the fuel situation in Ukraine until autumn.