Russian Troops Tried To Take Control Of Yasynuvata - Kostiantynivka Highway, But Were Rebuffed By AFU

The troops of the Russian Federation tried to take control of part of the Yasynuvata - Kostiantynivka road, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave them a decisive rebuff.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy tried to take control of the section of the road Yasynuvata - Kostiantynivka - fought in the direction of Vasylivka - Kamianka. Our defenders gave a decisive rebuff. The enemy retreated with losses," the authority notes.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on holding the occupied lines.

Enemies conduct reconnaissance, improve engineering equipment and try to prevent the regrouping of Ukrainian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian invaders are destroying roads and bridges leading to Lysychansk, Luhansk region, from helicopters, and trucks can no longer enter the city.

The highway Lysychansk-Bakhmut is under control. Haidai denied the loss of the main road to Sievierodonetsk.

The Kypty-Bachevsk highway was liberated, it is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the territorial defense.