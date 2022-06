Stoltenberg Said That There Is No "Total War" Between NATO And Russia And Predicted How War In Ukraine Would E

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will end at the negotiating table, but for this, Western partners must help the Ukrainians.

He stated this in an interview with El País.

“Most likely, this war will end at the negotiating table. We are responsible for ensuring the strongest possible position of Ukraine and helping it to remain a sovereign and independent European nation,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, in order to strengthen the negotiating position of Ukraine, it is necessary to provide it with powerful military and economic support. In addition, it is necessary to put pressure on Russia with sanctions.

Stoltenberg also added that there is no "total war" between NATO and Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine could last for years, but partners should continue to support Kyiv.

United States President Joe Biden said that NATO countries were forced to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in order to prevent the development of chaos in Europe.

On June 15, Stoltenberg stated that he supported the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine by the member countries of the Alliance.