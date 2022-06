Invaders Trying To Oust AFU Near Metelkyne, Syrotyne And Voronove Of Luhansk Region - General Staff

The Russian military is trying to force out units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Metelkyne, Syrotyne and Voronove in Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to oust our units, the enemy conducted assault operations near the settlements of Metelkyne, Syrotyne and Voronove," the General Staff reports.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, committed a fiery defeat of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars and rocket artillery near Raihorodok and Starodubivka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers fired from cannon artillery near the settlements of Lysychansk, Spirne and Vovcheyarivka.

The enemy launched an airstrike near Lysychansk, trying to block the city from the south.

