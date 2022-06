Russia Replaces General Who Commands Russian Forces In Donbas. He Was Accused Of Cruelty - British Intelligenc

The Russian military command has once again replaced several generals in key command positions in the war against Ukraine, including the Donbas direction. It was headed by General Sergei Surovikin.

This was announced by the UK Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

It is reported that they removed the commander of the Airborne Forces, Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov and the commander of the Southern Group of Forces, General of the Army Alexander Dvornikov.

"The command of the Southern Group of Forces will likely pass to Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, as the Southern Group of Forces continue to play a central role in Russia's offensive in Donbas," the statement says.

It is emphasized that earlier Surovikin was accused of corruption and cruelty.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the enemy is now attacking Lysychansk in Donbas from the south.

On Friday, June 24, Andrii Babchenko, chairman of the military administration of the Hirska community, stated in a media commentary that Russian troops had completely captured the territory of the Hirska community.

And the day before, on June 23, the chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the invaders had taken control of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka in Luhansk region.

At the same time, the Office of the President denies that in the settlements of Hirske and Zolote, the Russian Federation took the Ukrainian military into the cauldron.