On the morning of June 25, Russian troops shelled Lviv region with cruise missiles, launching them from the Black Sea. 2 of the 4 missiles were shot down.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reports this on Telegram.

"At about 04:00 a.m., missile strikes were carried out from the Black Sea on the territory of Lviv region. 6 missiles – 4 hits, 2 missiles were shot down," Kozytskyi said.

He stressed that the occupiers hit a military facility on the territory of the Yavoriv district. People got hurt there.

"As a result of the missile attack, 4 people were injured. 1 of moderate severity, 3 of them were with light injuries. They were hospitalized. The fire was localized," Kozytskyi added.

Recall, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Russian occupation forces have such an amount of artillery and ammunition for it that every hour they rain down on the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine up to a thousand shells.

In addition, in Luhansk region, the invaders stormed Lysychansk, entering the city from the south. They also attacked from the air. Civilian casualties are reported.