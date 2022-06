In 3 days, Ukrainians have collected UAH 600 million for the purchase of 4 Bayraktar drones. The collection was announced by the charitable foundation of Serhii Prytula. It was planned that the money for the UAV would be collected for a week.

Serhii Prytula reported this on Facebook.

“Three and even a little more is left. And so much more is left that we take another one. Four Bayraktars in three days is our result,” Prytula wrote.

He added that in three days they managed to collect UAH 600 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, shortly after the announcement of the gathering, Russian propaganda launched fakes that Bayraktar attack drones were ineffective due to the strengthening of Russian air defense.

The day before, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia, and a few minutes before that, a drone was seen in the sky.

Facebook users have completed the discussion and voting for the name of the Bayraktar drone, for which, at the call of the well-known Lithuanian television man Andrius Tapinas, they raised funds. The drone will be called "Hawk".

Lithuania has issued a postage stamp depicting the Bayraktar UAV. Letters with such stamps are proposed to be sent to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.