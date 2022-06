Russia is attacking Lysychansk from the south. The city was hit by an airstrike.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"Airstrikes were carried out at Lysychansk. Sievierodonetsk was hit by artillery. In particular, the villages of Synetskyi and Pavlohrad, the territory of the Severodonetsk Azot and Stekloplastyka associations. Vovcheyarivka, Bilohorivka and Loskutivka were also fired upon. In the areas of Metelkyne, Sirotyne and Voronove, the Russian army conducts assault operations to force Ukrainian military units out of these areas," Haidai said.

Besides, the invaders tried to attack the industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk, trying to block the city.

Haidai also spoke about the injury of 2 children born in 2012 and 2016 from Maloriazantseve. They were wounded on Thursday. Now they are trying to save them in a hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall, on Friday, June 24, Andrii Babchenko, the chairman of the military administration of the Hirska community, stated in a media commentary that Russian troops had completely captured the territory of the Hirska community.

And the day before, on June 23, the chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the invaders had taken control of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka in Luhansk region.

At the same time, the Office of the President denies that in the settlements of Hirske and Zolote, the Russian Federation took the Ukrainian military into the cauldron.