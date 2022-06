Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley, during which he told how the Ukrainian military can stabilize the situation near Lysychansk.

This is stated on the official Telegram channel of Zaluzhnyi.

"I focused on the need to establish fire parity with the enemy, which will make it possible to stabilize the situation in the most threatening Luhansk direction," the message says.

It is reported that Zaluzhnyi and Milley discussed the operational situation, as well as the progress in the supply of international technical assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier we wrote that the Russian troops stopped trying to force the Siverskyi Donets River and began to pull all forces in the direction of the Zolote in Luhansk region.

We will remind, on June 24, it became known that Russian troops established control over the Hirske community southeast of Lysychansk.

We also reported that according to the chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have to leave the territory of Sievierodonetsk due to the almost complete destruction of protective structures in the city.