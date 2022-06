Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov reacted to the granting of the EU candidate status to Ukraine, saying that this is an internal European matter, "the main thing is that these processes do not lead to big problems in relations between these countries with Russia," the Russian Interfax reports.

Thus, Peskov said that it is important for the Russian Federation not to have even more problems with these countries - Ukraine and Moldova.

"Firstly, these are, of course, internal European affairs. It is very important for us that all these processes do not bring more problems to us and more problems in the relations of the mentioned countries with us. There are already plenty of these problems," Peskov said.

The speaker of the Russian president, who unleashed a full-scale war in the center of Europe, also noted: the main thing, they say, "is that all this does not lead to a further deterioration in Russia's relations with the EU, because they are already pretty spoiled."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin said that Kyiv "must accept" all Moscow's demands for a peace agreement.

On June 14, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov said that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process had been paused since the transfer of Russian proposals to Ukraine, to which Kyiv did not respond.