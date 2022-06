Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant Ups Profit 11.3 Times To UAH 5.1 Billion, And Net Income By 86.7% To UAH 23.4 Billion

In 2021, the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (Dnipropetrovsk region), according to the international financial accounting standards, increased net profit 11.3 times or by UAH 4.683 billion to UAH 5,139.529 billion year over year.

The enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, in 2021, the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant increased net income by 86.7% or UAH 10.862 billion to UAH 23.385 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant finished 2020 with a profit of UAH 456.163 million, reducing net income by 23.2% to UAH 12.5 billion.

In 2019, the plant incurred a loss of UAH 584.37 million.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the plant increased the production of silicomanganese by 28%, or 131,210 tons, to 600,640 tons.

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant is the largest ferroalloy producer in Ukraine and is controlled by the EastOne and Privat groups.