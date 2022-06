The Military Communications Directorate of the Republic of Belarus and the Central Military Communications Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made an order to lease 100 covered wagons from the Belarusian Railway for the transportation of explosive materials (1st hazard class). The wagons are designed for loading and exporting ammunition from Belarus to the Russian Federation. This is stated on the ‘Community of Railway Workers of Belarus’ Telegram channel on Friday, June 24.

"At the moment, loading is carried out at many large artillery bases of weapons and ammunition. So, for example, today in military unit 67878 (this is the 46th arsenal of missiles and ammunition) in the village of Bronnaya Gora, loading work is underway. The volume of ammunition is so large that they cannot organize loading on their own and send servicemen from other units to help," it was reported.

After loading, a group of cars (6-10 units each) is sent to the stations of the Minsk railway junction, and already there they are "attached" to ordinary freight trains and sent along the route: Minsk - Orsha - junction. Krasnoye - Smolensk at the destination station in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, Russian media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to visit Belarus and meet in the country's self-proclaimed president Aleksandr Lukashenko.

On May 10, Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov announced that Putin would put pressure on Aleksandr Lukashenko to use Belarusian troops to attack Ukraine.

On April 12, Oleh Zhdanov suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko are meeting in order to pull the Belarusian army to the war against Ukraine.