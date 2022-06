A soldier of the air defense unit of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Mykolaiv Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft. This is stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, June 24.

The Command also indicated that the paratrooper came to the army as a volunteer for mobilization and received appropriate training, as evidenced by the downed Grach.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mamaged to stop the forces of the Russian occupation forces, which attempted to attack the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

Also on June 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of the invaders in the area of Borivske, Luhansk region.

On June 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military were fighting with Russian troops for Myrna Dolyna in Luhansk region.