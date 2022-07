Chinese voyager embarks on journey to North Pole

Chinese voyager embarks on journey to North Pole. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese explorer Yang Jianxin has embarked on a solo sailing journey to the North Pole. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The 53-year-old left Tangshan in China's Hebei Province.

He plans to make a no-stopping, no-replenishment solo sailing round trip from Tangshan to the North Pole.

There was no person in history navigating this route with a single sail on his or her own.

Several years ago, Yang had completed a 32-day solo sailing on the seas off China's eastern and southern coastlines.

Chinese voyager embarks on journey to North Pole. Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.