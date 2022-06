The Russian Federation will strike at London if the blockade of Kaliningrad leads to a third world war. Lieutenant General of the RF Armed Forces Andrey Gurulyov stated this, CNN reports on Friday, June 24.

The general, whom the publication calls a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on the Russian TV channel that London will be the first city to be bombed in the event of another world war as a result of the blockade of Kaliningrad.

"We'll destroy the entire group of enemy's space satellites during the first air operation. No-one will care if they are American or British, we would see them all as NATO. Second, we'll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100%. Third, we certainly won't start from Warsaw, Paris or Berlin. The first to be hit will be London. It's crystal clear that the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons." Gurulyov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the Russian State Duma member Mikhail Sheremet threatened retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers" due to a strike on Chornomornaftogaz drilling rigs.

On June 3, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev threatened Ukraine with the loss of national sovereignty.

On April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened "lightning fast" and "unique" blows to everyone who intervenes in the war in Ukraine.