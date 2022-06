Ukraine will receive the announced M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in mid-July. CNN writes about this with reference to a representative of the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday, June 24.

All declared missile systems will be in Ukraine by mid-July, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesman said.

"According to a senior U.S. Department of Defense official, the first batch of 4 highly mobile artillery missile systems that the U.S. promised to Ukraine is currently in the country, and a recently announced batch of 4 HIMARS will be delivered by mid-July," the report said.

Another platoon of Ukrainians is being trained to work with the systems, the official told reporters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 24, CNN, citing its own sources, reported that the United States does not expect rapid changes at the front as a result of the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

On June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were already in Ukraine.

Also on June 23, United States Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had decided to allocate an additional USD 450 million in military assistance to Ukraine.