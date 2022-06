Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu announced Moldova's intentions to join the EU sanctions against Russia. He said this on television, Newsmaker reports.

According to him, Moldova intends to support the sanctions against the Russian Federation, which the EU discussed yesterday at the summit in Brussels.

"We will show solidarity with the EU. Both the status and our desire for Europe oblige us to continue to be in solidarity. The purpose of these sanctions is to stop the war, so after that diplomats sit down at the negotiating table and find a solution," Grosu said.

At the same time, when asked by a journalist what Russia's reaction to this decision would be, he replied that Moldova is interested in maintaining normal relations with Russia, but also asks to respect its decision to move towards joining the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, yesterday the European Council granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, and Moldova also received this status.

In addition, Ukraine and Moldova decided to restore railway communication between the countries.