USA Believes That Weapons Supplied To Ukraine Will Not Quickly Change Situation At Front

The United States does not expect that the weapons supplied to Ukraine, including HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, will quickly change the situation at the front.

CNN reports this with reference to its sources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The United States does not expect the new weapons systems recently delivered to Ukrainian forces, including the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, to make an immediate change on the battlefield, in part because these systems are currently being shipped both with a limited range and with a limited number of strikers elements (missiles) to ensure that they are not fired on the territory of Russia," the publication said.

Besides, it is noted that Russian forces managed to destroy some of the delivered new Western weapons, including howitzers M777, during targeted attacks.

According to U.S. estimates, heavy losses of personnel and equipment are predicted on both sides.

"U.S. officials believe that Russian forces plan to continue heavy attacks in the east, characterized by heavy artillery and missile strikes, with the intent to wear down Ukrainian forces and NATO commitment over time," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were already in Ukraine.