Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych said that the situation in the city is bad because of the constant shelling of the Russians and called on the townspeople to evacuate to a safer area.

He said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The overall situation is very bad. We are shelled every day. In total, we have 111 killed as of today. One of them is a child. Also, 502 people have been injured, including 6 children. We are shelled almost every day with different types of shells. Approximately 80% of these shells are cluster-type shells. That is, multiple rocket launchers like Smerch or Uragan ... I recommend everyone to leave the city. Anyone who wants to stay alive, it is not know when this will all end. As of today, according to our calculations, out of 480,000 inhabitants of Mykolaiv, who were before the war, about 230,000 remained in the city," Senkevych said.

He also asks people not to return to Mykolaiv until the Ukrainian defenders have pushed the enemy further into Kherson or even Crimea.

According to him, they are shooting at Mykolaiv from Kherson region, so it is impossible to launch a siren in advance because of the small distance between the cities.

He added that the siren often turns on after the shells explode.

Also, Mykolaiv is being fired upon with high-precision missiles.

In addition, there is a problem with drinking water in the city.

"The city's economy is at a standstill. Large enterprises do not work. Medium enterprises - 90% do not work," the mayor added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders fired at Mykolaiv with 3 missiles, one civilian was injured.

On Wednesday, June 22, the Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with 7 missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a working trip to Mykolaiv region, during which he discussed with the leadership of the region the state of the economy, ways to resolve infrastructure problems, as well as the situation in agriculture.