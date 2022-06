As of June 24, the Hirska community of Luhansk region is completely occupied by the Russians. There are minor local battles with the invaders in the vicinity. This was announced to Espreso by the head of the military administration of the Hirska community Andrii Babchenko.

Babchenko said that the invaders entered the community from two sides and moved in two different directions.

"Despite the fact that there was a strong fortified area near Zolote, the breakthrough was in the direction of Orekhove - Toshkivka. The invaders entered from two sides, one part went to the rear, namely the settlements of Myrna Dolyna, Pidlisne, Loskutivka, the other part moved in the direction of Hirske and Zolote," he said.

Babchenko stressed that now an occupation regime is being established in these territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders from helicopters are destroying all roads to Lysychansk, trucks can no longer pass.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stopped the offensive of the Russian occupation forces on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, and forced the enemy to withdraw.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military will have to pull troops out of Sievierodonetsk as the death toll rises in the broken positions.