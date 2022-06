Venediktova Opens Case Against MP Derkach, Who Helped RF In Capturing Ukraine For USD 3-4 Million

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova opened criminal proceedings against Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach, who was recruited by Russian special services in 2016.

The Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The Security Service exposed the intelligence network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (known as the GRU), which was supposed to help the enemy in the capture of Ukraine.

In particular, it included Derkach, who, according to the investigation, oversaw the creation of a number of private security companies in different regions in order to use these structures to quickly capture Ukraine.

At the initiative of the SSU, the Prosecutor General initiated a pre-trial investigation against Derkach.

The operational development of the network was carried out for a long time, but the SSU finally neutralized it at the beginning of the war, detaining the former assistant to the MP Ihor Kolesnikov.

Actually, he, being an unspoken employee of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of Russia with the call sign "Veteran", was a signalman and financial courier between the Russian special services and Derkach.

According to Kolesnikov, Derkach was recruited in 2016, and the top leadership of the GRU, the head of the department, Igor Kostyukov, and his first deputy, Vladimir Alekseev, personally worked with him.

Derkach, in particular, received funds from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation to create private security structures, which the enemy planned to use to capture Ukraine.

For the implementation of its plans, the GRU allocated USD 3-4 million every few months.

According to the materials of the investigation, a significant part of these funds ended up in Derkach's pockets.

Kolesnikov himself, after his arrest, made a deal with the investigation and gave many interesting testimonies.

In May, the court sentenced him to high treason.

He told the details of the network's activities and its role in preparing for a full-scale war.

“At the entrance of the troops, when it was clear that the cities were surrendering, these private security companies were supposed to ensure the passage of equipment, sit on armor with Russian flags, and thus ensure peaceful entry into the cities,” Kolesnikov details.

Kolesnikov also said that the GRU, when capturing the capital, planned to use two special forces brigades and special operations forces that were supposed to enter from the territory of Belarus.

From there - move quickly to Kyiv, capture the government quarter and convene a veche in the Verkhovna Rada, which would vote for the creation of a new government.

However, these plans were completely destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders.

The SSU continues operational and investigative measures to bring to justice all persons involved in an extensive intelligence network.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed sanctions against Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach, editor-in-chief of the Strana.ua online publication Ihor Huzhva, bloggers Anatolii Shariy and his wife Olha Shariy.

The court opened proceedings on a lawsuit by MP Derkach against the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov.