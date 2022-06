In order to strengthen the defense of Kyiv, a river division of boats was created on the Dnieper. This is stated in the plot of the television and radio studio of the Ministry of Defense Briz.

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksii Neyezhpapa, it was on the initiative of the commander of the Ground Forces that a common division of military boats was formed in the north of the Dnieper to provide support for the ground forces in the riverine operational areas.

At the moment, the formed division performs tasks under the command of the Kyiv Defense Forces to provide units operating near the Dnieper. In the future, a flotilla of river boats will appear on the Dnieper, consisting of several divisions, which will be deployed in different cities.

He added that in the future, a flotilla of river boats will appear on the Dnieper, consisting of several divisions, which will be deployed in different cities. The flotilla will be created both by building new boats and with help from Ukraine's partners, the commander of the Navy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 70% of the crew of the Russian tugboat Vasily Bekh were killed or injured, the fate of the rest is unknown.

Also, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces released a video in which they showed how the tugboat of the Russian invaders Vasily Bekh was shot down.

Earlier it was reported that on Zmiinyi Island the invaders tried to raise a sunken boat from the bottom.

In the Black Sea near Zmiinyi Island, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian boat of the Serna type, and then published a video of it exploding. The video contains footage of strikes on objects on land, but it is not known when they were made.

In addition, the Russian occupiers have lost more than 33,000 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.