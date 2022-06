On the night of Friday, June 24, the Russian invaders fired at Kryvorizkyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region from Uragan. This is stated in the message of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Reznichenko said that the enemy had fired at the Hrechanopodivska and Shyrokivska communities.

"People, fortunately, were not injured," Reznichenko wrote.

There is destruction in the Shyrokivska community.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, last night the Russian occupation troops shelled residential areas of the city of Apostolove, Dnipropetrovsk region, after which the remains of cluster munitions were found.

On June 22, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, announced another shelling of the region by Russian troops.

On the night of Monday, June 20, the Russian invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region.

Besides, on June 18, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. There is destruction and casualties.

Also on Saturday, June 18, the Russian invaders fired missiles at the Novomoskovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at the oil depot.