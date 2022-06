Invaders Intensified Activities Of Sabotage And Reconnaissance Groups In Kharkiv Region - AFU

The invaders stepped up the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched artillery strikes in the areas of Kharkiv, Staryi Saltiv, Korobochkyne, Pechenehiv, Dementievka and Zolochev. It stepped up the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the authority said.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is shelling civilian infrastructure from artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia, Kurulka, Chervone, Ridne and Krasna Poliana.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery near Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Bila Hora, Vovcheyarivka, Spirne and Berestove, launched airstrikes on the settlements of Lysychansk and Borovske.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian occupation troops in Kharkiv region began to mine the territory of the Chuhuiv district with anti-tank mines. Mining is carried out remotely.

The Russian military in Kharkov region built a new crossing over the Oskol river.