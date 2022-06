Russian Military Trying To Create Favorable Conditions For Resumption Of Offensive In Mykolaiv Region

The Russian military are trying to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive in Mykolaiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the eastern operational zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; maintaining the land corridor between the said territories and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea; blocking the sea communications of Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, as well as holding the captured districts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Also, the enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive in Mykolaiv region.

The enemy continues to launch missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting counterattacks in the south of the country, in particular in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The Russian invaders are making major efforts to prevent the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.