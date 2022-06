In the last four months, a total of 948 children have been affected by the war. In particular, 338 children have been killed and 610 wounded. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"Children were affected the most in Donetsk region - 335, Kharkiv region - 177, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 55, Kherson region - 52, Mykolayiv region - 48, Zaporizhzhia region - 31, Sumy region - 17," the PGO said.

It is emphasized that the figures are not final, since work is underway in areas of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Due to the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,061 educational institutions were damaged, of which 213 were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Chuhuyiv called for mothers with children to evacuate due to increased shelling.