The Ukrainian military will have to carry out the withdrawal of troops from Sievierodonetsk, as the number of dead in the broken positions is growing. Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Haidai said that Russians had been shelling Sievierodonetsk almost every day for four months. The infrastructure of the city is completely destroyed, 90% of the houses are damaged or destroyed.

He also noted that the Russians are moving from Zolote and Toshkivka towards Lysychansk. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have already penetrated the outskirts of the city, but were forced out.

In addition, according to him, six installations for launching Tochka-U missiles left Starobilsk in the direction of Lysychansk.

On the air of the Dom channel on June 24, Haidai spoke in more detail about the decision to withdraw the military from Sievierodonetsk.

"Unfortunately, we will have to withdraw our guys (defenders from Sievierodonetsk - ed.). This is what we talked about, that there is no need to be afraid of any "zrada" [betrayal], no one leaves our guys, no one will allow encirclement there. Now the situation is when there is no sense in the positions that have been defeated over many months, just to be there, since every day the number of deaths in unsecured positions can grow proportionally,” Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian troops were attacking in the area of ​​the settlement of Myrna Dolyna, and in the area of ​​Borovske, the Ukrainian military successfully stopped the enemy.

On June 18, Serhii Haidai, announced that Russian troops had thrown all their reserves into the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

And according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Maliar, the Kremlin gave the Russian army the task to reach the borders of Luhansk region by June 26.