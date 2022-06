Overnight into Friday, June 24, an Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia near Ryazan due to an engine malfunction. Four people died, five more were injured. This is reported by the Russian media Interfax with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It is reported that the flight was a training one, during which an engine malfunction was detected.

"On June 24, an Il-76 military transport aircraft made a hard landing in the Ryazan region. During a training flight without cargo, due to an identified engine malfunction, the crew decided to land on the ground," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The department noted that the aircraft partially collapsed upon contact with the ground.

Citing a source, the publication reports that as a result of the accident of the Il-76 aircraft near Ryazan, five people were injured, four more were killed.

