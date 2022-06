Ukraine and Moldova will restore railway communication between the countries

Ukraine and Moldova have decided to restore railway communication between the countries. This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Moldova.

"The route of freight trains on the railway section Berezino (Ukraine) - Bessarabka (Moldova) will be opened this autumn, according to the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, it is noted that Moldova plans to export and import goods after the resumption of railway communication through the Ukrainian port of Izmail on the Danube. And Ukraine will be able to establish imports to Moldova and the EU.

The Ministry of Infrastructure also adds that Moldova will build 1.2 km of tracks, and Ukraine - about 23 km.

