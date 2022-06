British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his readiness to provide assistance in demining the coast of Ukraine for the safe export of grain along the Black Sea. He announced this in an interview with Reuters.

Johnson noted that the issues of unlocking the "grain corridor" are being resolved internationally.

"There is a job of work to be done. We are working with the Turks and other European friends and allies to see what we can do," Johnson told Reuters.

At the same time, he noted that London is considering the possibility of providing sovereign guarantees for the insurance of ships that will export Ukrainian grain. In addition, Johnson answered positively when asked about assistance in mine clearance.

"Yes, I don't want to get into the technical or military details, but you can take it from what we have already done in supplying equipment to the Ukrainians to help themselves protect that we are certainly talking to them at a technical level to help demine Odesa," Johnson added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using food as a weapon in the war against Ukraine. According to him, the Russian Federation holds hostage supplies not only to Ukraine, but also to many countries of the world. Blinken called on the aggressor country to end the blockade of Ukrainian ports, which made normal export routes impossible.