Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have stopped the offensive of the Russian occupation forces on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, Luhansk region and forced the enemy to withdraw.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Our soldiers stopped the offensive in the direction of the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, inflicted losses on the enemy and forced them to retreat. To resume the offensive, the occupiers put forward reserves. The Ukrainian defenders also stopped the enemy's offensive near Borivske,” the operational update says.

At the same time, Russian troops and militants of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" do not stop shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements located in the territory of Luhansk region controlled by Ukraine.

We will remind, earlier today the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the invaders are trying to surround the Ukrainian forces in the area of Lysychansk of Luhansk region.

We also wrote that the Russians concentrated such an amount of rocket and receiver artillery near Lysychansk that they may not choose targets and cover entire areas of the city with fire.

Besides, yesterday, June 22, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the invaders were approaching Lysychansk, gradually gaining a foothold in the surrounding settlements.