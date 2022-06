Europe cannot be dependent on a country that does not respect international law and order and must end its dependence on Russian energy resources. This includes the shutdown of the Russian Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Member of the Finnish parliament, member of the defense committee Anders Adlercreutz stated this in a commentary to Guildhall.

"For a very long time it has become obvious that energy for Russia is more than a business and a source of income. It used its power over energy flows earlier, which was seen when making decisions regarding the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Then I criticized this decision, but many countries did not want to consider the problem differently than in the ecological context. A brutal attack on Ukraine led to a quick change of opinion on this issue," the politician said.

"It's simple, we can't depend on a country that doesn't respect international law and order. Europe must end its dependence on any type of Russian energy. This also includes the closure of Nord Stream 1,” summed up Anders Adlercreutz.

Calls to stop the Russian Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline were made by members of the European Parliament from Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as parliamentarians in a number of European capitals, including Berlin.