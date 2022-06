Russian propaganda has launched fakes that Bayraktar attack drones are ineffective due to the strengthening of Russian air defense.

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council NSDC has reported this.

Russian media spread a message from Foreign Policy that allegedly "Ukrainian pilots consider the use of American strike drones MQ-1C Gray Eagle dangerous, and Turkish Bayraktars are actually useless due to "significant strengthening of Russian air defense."

The NSDC called it disinformation.

In addition, the department said that the collaborator "head" of the occupied territories of Kherson region Kyrylo Stemousov stated that allegedly "the EU is considering the option of deporting Ukrainian refugees in order to create an additional mobilization reserve for the Armed Forces of Ukraine... This measure is dictated by the reluctance of the inhabitants of the south and east of Ukraine to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "

This statement of the collaborator was also marked as a fake.

We will remind, yesterday in Russia there was a fire at the refinery, and a few minutes before that a drone was seen in the sky.