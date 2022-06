The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Zmiinyi Island on June 22 hit another enemy Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system. This is reported by the South Operational Command.

Also, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south disabled the Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, an anti-aircraft gun, and several vehicles.

In addition, as a result of accurate strikes, two ammunition depots in Kherson region were hit. In total, about 20 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in a day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on a strike on the garrison of Russian troops on the captured Zmiinyi Island. Ukrainian fighters recorded a hit in the Pantsir S1 anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station and vehicles.

We also reported that the occupation authorities of Crimea reported on the shelling of the Chornomornaftogaz drilling platforms, which the Russians stole after the occupation of the peninsula in 2014.

Earlier we reported that on June 17, near the Zmiinyi Island, the Ukrainian military destroyed the tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Vasily Bekh, on which the Russians installed the Tor anti-aircraft missile system.