Invaders Trying To Reach Advantageous Positions To Establish Control Over Bakhmut-Lysychansk Highway

The invaders are trying to reach advantageous positions in the Berestove district of Donetsk region to establish control over the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are conducting offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Zolote and Vovchoiarivka.

They are trying to seize the dominant heights in the area of ​​Berestove in order to establish control over the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.

To strengthen the group in this direction, in the area of ​​the settlement of Novotoshkivske, the enemy transferred one battalion tactical group from the Central Military District.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not take active action. It carries out shelling in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent their transfer to other directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian military in the area of ​Nahirne in Donetsk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the assault of the Russian military on the outskirts of the village of Berestove, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, while the invaders are building up air defense systems in the occupied territory of Kherson region.