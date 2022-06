In Mariupol, the situation with water supply remains critical. Because of this, the townspeople have to collect rainwater. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko in his Telegram channel.

"Mariupol. Drinking water. While the rains are saving. Citizens are again collecting rainwater. The left-bank district remains virtually cut off from any water supply," Andriushchenko wrote.

An adviser to the mayor of the city added that no real measures are being taken to resolve the crisis.

"The typical strategy of the occupiers is that if to close eyes, then there seems to be no problem," summed up Andriushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Mariupol, teenagers are accepted into the Russian paramilitary organization Young Guard - Yunarmiya. The first 10 children have already been enrolled in the ranks of the movement.

In Mariupol, 50,000 civilians could have died. This is almost twice as many as the number of victims that is being voiced now.

Also, the invaders in Mariupol continue to strengthen: they are building new fortifications at the exit towards Manhush, hiding behind a "human shield".

In Mariupol, the occupation administration wants to demolish destroyed buildings. Mariupol residents are offered to sign a paper in which they accuse Ukraine of destroying houses in exchange for compensation.