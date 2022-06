On Thursday, June 23, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in support of granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the European Union. MEP Vladimir Bilcik announced this on Twitter.

Thus, Bilcik said that the European Parliament adopted the resolution by an overwhelming number of votes.

“The European Parliament overwhelmingly adopts its Resolution on Candidate status of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia: the outcome of the vote speaks for itself. Clear signal of support to candidacy status for Ukraine & Moldova ahead of today’s EUCO,” he wrote.

The resolution was supported by 529 MEPs, against - 45, abstained - 14.

Note that the final decision on Ukraine's candidacy for the EU should be made today by the European Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed confidence that Ukraine and Moldova will receive the status of candidate countries for membership in the European Union, and also noted that Georgia also has "European prospects."

On June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union and set a number of conditions for implementation.