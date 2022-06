The Armed Forces are carrying out counterattacks in the south of Ukraine, in particular, in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported this.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing Ukrainian troops from conducting counter-offensive operations in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The enemy carries out the engineering equipment of its positions.

In the Mykolaiv direction, the enemy developed artillery divisions in the certain areas.

The General Staff does not exclude attempts to conduct assault operations in the directions of Kyselivka - Posad-Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka - Lupareve in order to enter the administrative borders of Kherson region.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the aggressor is carrying out the engineering improvement of its positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are making the main efforts to prevent the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.

The enemy is strengthening its forward positions by building long-term firing points in the south of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military is located a few kilometers from enemy positions in Kherson region. Ukraine needs long-range weapons to liberate the south from the invaders.