Russian Troops Trying To Encircle AFU Near ​​Lysychansk Of Luhansk Region - General Staff

Troops of the Russian Federation are trying to encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine near ​​Lysychansk of Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on establishing full control over Sievierodonetsk, conducting offensive operations in order to cordon off our troops in the Lysychansk area and blocking the main logistics routes," the General Staff said.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy captured the settlements of Loskutivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

The enemy is conducting assault operations in order to establish control over the settlement in Syrotyne, and is carrying out preparatory measures to force the Siverskyi Donets river.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian occupiers pulled such an amount of artillery near Lysychansk that it is possible not to choose targets. The city is being completely destroyed, although people remain there.

Russian troops are approaching Lysychansk, gaining a foothold in nearby settlements.

The Russian invaders continue to draw troops to Sievierodonetsk, but they refused to force the Siverskyi Donets. Now they are preparing an attack on Toshokivka-Zolote to encircle the Ukrainian military.