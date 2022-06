Fire At Oil Depot In Dnipropetrovsk Region Extinguished On 5th Day. 3 Died

On the fifth day, rescuers extinguished a fire at an oil depot in the Novomoskovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, which arose on June 18 as a result of enemy missile strikes.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Rescuers extinguished a fire at an oil depot in the Novomoskovskyi district, which occurred due to enemy missile strikes. They tamed the flames for more than 108 hours," he wrote.

Reznichenko added that this enemy attack took the lives of 3 people.

Another 14 people were burned and injured, 8 of them were hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Saturday, June 18, Russian invaders fired missiles at the Novomoskovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at the oil depot.

After the occupant's missile hit the oil depot in the Novomoskovskyi district, a fuel tank exploded. Initially, 1 rescuer was reported dead.

On June 20, the invaders fired artillery at the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.