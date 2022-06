Russian forces are equipping defensive positions near the village of Titkyne, Kursk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Siverske direction, enemy units continue to be in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy is holding 3 battalion tactical groups from the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District and a subdivision of the airborne troops.

"They improving defense positions in the area of ​​the settlement of Titkyne, Kursk region," the General Staff said.

The aggressor continues shelling units of the Defense Forces in the border areas of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the Defense Forces from reaching the rear of the group of occupying forces operating in the Sloviansk direction.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Bairak and Rubizhne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian Federation states about shelling of a border village near Kursk.

Russia has extended the heightened level of terrorist threat in Bryansk and Kursk regions.