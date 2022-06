The Armed Forces of Belarus are working out the issue of conscription of military reserve.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, from June 22 to July 1, in Gomel region, near the state border with Ukraine, mobilization training of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will continue.

"In the course of it, it is planned to work out the issue of conscripting military reserve personnel," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Within the framework of combat training, exercises are also conducted by units of the special operations forces of Belarus with the involvement of instructors from the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The main attention is paid to the conduct of sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belarus has placed wooden tanks on the border with Ukraine.

On Wednesday night, June 22, a new batch of Russian missile launchers for the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was brought to Belarus.

Belarus has concentrated about 4,000 military near the borders of Ukraine, Russia can quickly transfer its troops there.