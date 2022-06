European Council President Confident That Ukraine Will Receive Status Of Candidate For EU Membership Today

President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed confidence that Ukraine and Moldova will receive the status of candidate countries for membership in the European Union, and also noted that Georgia also has European prospects.

He said this upon his arrival at the EU summit in Brussels (Belgium) on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is a defining moment for the European Union. This is a geopolitical choice that we will make today. And I am sure that today we will grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as a clear European perspective for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova," Michel said.

The EU summit will start today and will last 2 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union and set a number of conditions for implementation.

All 27 EU member states intend to support candidate status for Ukraine.

Ukraine expects to fulfill the requirements of the European Commission for membership by the end of 2022 in order to start negotiations on joining the EU.

On February 28, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine had applied for EU membership under a special procedure.