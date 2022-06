The approaching winter will be extremely difficult for Ukraine, but heating tariffs will remain unchanged. The Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov wrote about this on Facebook on Thursday, June 23.

Chernyshov said that the heating season will start on time and without tariff increases, there are all prerequisites for this.

"June +32° C, but winter is coming! Obviously, this winter will be extremely difficult. But we must get out of the habit of living in winter with open windows and heating the street. We believe that the optimal temperature in the house should fluctuate between 18-20 degrees, but not in no case below 16 degrees. As in economical countries of developed Europe," the minister stressed.

Chernyshov also pointed out that a constituent meeting of the Headquarters for the autumn-winter period was held, during which risks and preparations for the heating season were discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 21, the Ministry of Energy announced that the United States would help Ukraine prepare for the 2022/2023 heating season.

On June 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure that gas and electricity tariffs for the population remain unchanged during the 2022/2023 heating season.

On June 7, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to ensure the accumulation of at least 19 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities (UGS) by the beginning of the heating season 2022/2023.