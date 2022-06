AFU block attempts of Russian military to resume offensive on Izium, Barvenkove, and Sloviyansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian military to create conditions for the resumption of the attack on Izium, Barvenkove, and Sloviyansk.

The General Staff of the AFU announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Sloviyansk direction, the aggressor's grouping is focusing its main efforts on improving the tactical position and identifying weaknesses in the defense of our troops. The enemy is trying to create conditions for resuming the offensive in the Izium-Barvenkove ​​and Izium-Sloviyansk directions," the General Staff said.

In order to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Izium area, the enemy moved two tank subunits.

The invaders plan to use heavy flamethrower systems in the Sloviyansk direction.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on establishing full control over Sievierodonetsk, conducting offensive operations with the aim of cordoning off the AFU in the Lysychansk area and blocking the main logistics routes.

