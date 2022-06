Most Germans believe that the return of normal relations between Germany and RF impossible under Putin

The majority of Germans polled by the Forsa public opinion institute commissioned by International Politik magazine believe that Germany's relations with the Russian Federation are forever damaged due to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

The Yevropeiska Pravda online media writes about this with reference to Spiegel.

Thus, it is reported that more than two-thirds of the respondents (71%) consider it impossible to return relations between Russia and Germany to the level they were at before the start of the war, under the presidency of Vladimir Putin.

Slightly less than a quarter of the respondents (24%) believe that after the war, relations can return to the state they were in before the war.

In addition, in eastern Germany, 81% of people believe that German-Russian relations will remain hopelessly damaged even after the end of the war, while in the west, this opinion is supported by 69%.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Germany is again issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would allocate USD 105 billion to rearm its army.