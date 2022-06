Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than eight million people have left Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

At the same time, about 2.8 million of them returned back.

Most refugees are registered in Poland - 4 million, 1.3 million moved to Russia.

Also, a significant part went to Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary, and other European countries.

The UN also recalled that since February 24, a total of 4,500 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, and 5,700 more were wounded. At the same time, there may be more wounded, but it is difficult to get information from places where fighting is actively going on (Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk).

Earlier, we wrote what vacancies and salaries are offered to Ukrainian refugees in Poland without knowing the language.

In Poland, the German charitable organization Diakonie Katastrofenhilfe, which supports the victims and provides humanitarian assistance, will be able to pay refugees PLN 700 zlotys (about UAH 4,593) and PLN 600 for each other family member.