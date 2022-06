NATO countries will supply Ukraine with weapons for as long as needed – Stoltenberg

The countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will continue supplying Ukraine with weapons for as long as it takes to counter Russian aggression, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It is reported by Politico on Thursday, June 23.

Stoltenberg said that NATO allies have a "political and moral obligation" not to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and will do so for as long as necessary.

“We must support the supply of modern weapons, heavy weapons, as NATO allies have been doing for a long time, and also fulfill the mission that NATO can play in providing support,” the NATO Secretary General stressed.

Stoltenberg also said that the war in Ukraine would be long-term.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine could last for years, but partners should continue to support Kyiv.

On 17 United States President Joe Biden said that NATO countries were forced to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in order to prevent the development of chaos in Europe.

On June 15, Stoltenberg announced that he supported the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine by the member countries of the Alliance.