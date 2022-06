NBU transfers over UAH 17.3 billion for military needs, UAH 153 million remained in special account

The National Bank transferred more than UAH 17.3 billion for the needs of the military, and UAH 153 million remained in a special account.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of June 22, 2022, the balance of funds in the special account, which the National Bank opened to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exceeds UAH 153 million.

In general, the National Bank has already transferred more than UAH 17.3 billion for the needs of the military, in particular:

- for the needs of the National Guard of Ukraine - a total of UAH 950 million;

- for the needs of the National Police of Ukraine - a total of UAH 1,650 million;

- for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - a total of UAH 13,352 million;

- for the needs of the State Border Service - a total of UAH 980.2 million;

- for the needs of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine - more than UAH 361 million in total;

- for the needs of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine - UAH 18.3 million in total.

In total, since the opening of the special account, more than UAH 17.4 billion in equivalent have been transferred to it.

In particular, more than UAH 5.3 billion equivalent was received from abroad in foreign currency (US dollars, euros, pounds, Canadian dollars, Chinese renminbi, Japanese yen, Swiss francs, Polish zlotys, Australian dollars).

Funds came from both citizens and enterprises in Ukraine, and from the international community (including from the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, France, Canada, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and many countries of the world).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the National Bank opened a special multi-currency account to help the Ukrainian army.

You can transfer funds both by details and using a payment card.